Ladakh, J&K Integral Part of India, China Has No Locus Standi: MEA

China had earlier remarked that it “does not recognise the Ladakh UT, illegally set up by India.” The Quint Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia/KennyOMG) India China had earlier remarked that it “does not recognise the Ladakh UT, illegally set up by India.”

The Union territories (UTs) of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have been, are and will remain an integral part of India, and China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 15 October, days after China remarked that it "does not recognise the Ladakh UT, illegally set up by India."

“Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India. This fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a briefing on Thursday.

“The government is focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood and economic welfare of people. The government gives specific attention to development of border areas for economic development and to meet India's security, strategic requirements," he added.

What Did China Say Earlier?

China's comments earlier this week had come after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated 44 new bridges in border areas. Reacting to the infrastructure building activity by India, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reportedly said that it was “the root cause for tension between the two sides.” He also suggested that neither country should take action that might increase tensions.

“First, I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by the Indian side, and Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area.” Zhao Lijian, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson

He also urged India to “earnestly implement our consensus and refrain from actions that might escalate the situation and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border.”