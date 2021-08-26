EAM Jaishankar Briefs All-Party Panel on Afghanistan Amid Evacuation Efforts

Government officials welcome Indian citizens on their arrival from Afghanistan by an Indian Air Forces C-17 aircraft, in Jamnagar on 17 August. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 26 August, briefed an all-party panel on the developments in Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban earlier this month.
Apart from Jaishankar, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi were also representing the Centre during the meeting.
On Monday, Pralhad Joshi had tweeted saying that "floor leader of political parties would be briefed by EAM S Jaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan."
The evacuation operations are currently being carried out by India from Kabul in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of the country.
Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on the crisis in Afghanistan on 17 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told officials to ensure safe evacuation of all Indian nationals, provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities wanting to come to India, and provide all possible help to Afghanistan citizens looking for assistance from India.
"India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," PM Modi was quoted as saying.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled, capping days of an unprecedented advance by the insurgent group in which it took over city after city.
After the Taliban's takeover, chaos emerged at the airport in Kabul as countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens as well as Afghans working with them, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined