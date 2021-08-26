EAM Jaishankar Briefs All-Party Panel on Afghanistan Amid Evacuation Efforts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 26 August, briefed an all-party panel on the developments in Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban earlier this month.

Apart from Jaishankar, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi were also representing the Centre during the meeting.

On Monday, Pralhad Joshi had tweeted saying that "floor leader of political parties would be briefed by EAM S Jaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan."

The evacuation operations are currently being carried out by India from Kabul in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of the country.