Massive Explosion, Fire at Chemical Facility in Gujarat's Vadodara

The smoke was visible from a long distance, and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, as per reports.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A series of explosions at a chemical company rocked Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 3 June. The explosions, which subsequently led to a massive fire, occurred at the Deepak Nitire GIDC plant.
The smoke was visible from a long distance, and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, as per reports.
After the development, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that the safety of its staff and the communities around was of foremost priority to it, MoneyControl reported.
Further details are awaited.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)