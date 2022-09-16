Explained | Why Did Maharashtra Lose Out on Vedanta's Chip Project to Gujarat?

The Maharashtra government faced a major setback after Indian mining giant Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn backed out of a deal to set up their new semiconductor chip plant in the state, and instead signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on Tuesday, 13 September.

After a meeting between Vedanta-Foxconn and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in July, the investment deal, worth a whopping Rs 1.54 lakh crore, was almost through.

However, the last-minute backing out by the company has raised questions regarding what exactly went wrong – something that Shinde and Fadnavis have failed to explain so far.