Scuffle Breaks Out Between NCP, Shinde Faction MLAs Outside Maharashtra Assembly

An altercation occurred outside the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, 24 August, between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

NCP MLAs carried carrots and raised slogans on the steps of the Assembly, opposing the state government.

When the Shinde faction tried to snatch the carrots, a scuffle broke out between them, during which Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde and the NCP's Amol Mitkari virtually came to blows.