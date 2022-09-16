Who is the Real Modi? How an 'Article War' Revealed a Curious Tussle Around PM

The recent remission of the people convicted for in the Bilkis Bano rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has had an interesting and unintended spin-off. It revealed some fissures within the Hindutva ecosystem - specifically between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and fringe elements within the BJP.
Following the remission of the convicts, a few voices within the BJP spoke out against the decision. Most notable among them were former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar, BJP national executive member Khushbu Sundar and party spokesperson Shazia Ilmi.
Ilmi's criticism, as articulated in an article in the Indian Express, sparked a reaction from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. But we'll come to that later. First let's look at the the criticism from the three leaders mentioned above.
Now, Shanta Kumar has been a consistent critic when it comes to the 2002 Gujarat riots, though he has diluted his position on PM Narendra Modi to some extent. Kumar's opposition is different from the other two as he specifically blamed the Gujarat government for the remission.
Ilmi even gave a clean chit to the Gujarat government in the entire matter and said that the remission happened as per legal procedures and that there has been no bias.
What was interesting in both Ilmi and Shanta Kumar's comments was their effort to distance PM Modi from what had happened.
Kumar urged Modi to set right the mistake committed by the Gujarat government.
Ilmi made an interesting claim - that PM Modi and the VHP have been at loggerheads.
While the Gujarat government didn't take notice of Kumar's remarks but the VHP took immense umbrage at what Ilmi wrote. In an article written in the Indian Express, VHP national spokesperson Pravesh Kumar Choudhry called Ilmi's piece a "conspiracy to defame VHP".
The allegations against the VHP in Ilmi's article are of course an important bone of contention. But there is another aspect which is perhaps even more politically significant. It is a tussle over who PM Modi is and what he stands for.
So on one hand Ilmi accuses VHP of trying to vilify the PM. She wrote, "The VHP is, on record, carrying out a campaign of vilification and defamation against PM Modi, accusing him of 'destroying Hindu street power' — perhaps not realising that they were paying tribute to his staunchly non-partisan conduct in matters of law and order."
In an article in the VHP mouthpiece Hindu Vishwa, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal wrote, "We saw how both the chief minister of Gujarat (Modi) and Hindu leaders were on the receiving end of attacks from secular and jihadi forces".
It is a tussle for where PM Modi stands.
What Ilmi and to some extent even Shanta Kumar are doing, is to present PM Modi as a larger than life figure who can dispense justice transcending ideology and political considerations.
The deployment of Ilmi and Khushbu - both women from Muslim backgrounds - serves yet another purpose - of showing PM Modi as someone to whom Muslim women can appeal for justice. It is an extension of how the bill criminalising Triple Talaq Ban was spun by the government as 'Muslim Women Rights Day'.
The VHP's comments reveal a counter mission. The articles by the VHP leaders are aimed at claiming how PM Modi and the VHP were both in the dock over the Gujarat riots, that these organisations have played an important role in Modi's rise and that he cannot be seen as removed from the Hindutva context.
These are pulls from opposite directions - one side showing Modi as transcending ideology and the other claiming that he is embedded in the ideology, one side showing him as a dispenser of justice in the present while the other side reminding him of his past.
This kind of a tussle isn't harmful to Modi. In fact it is beneficial for him to appear different things to different people. His own silence on many issues further lends itself to such ambiguity.
