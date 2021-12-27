Explained | The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill: What Will Change?

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020, which prohibits commercial surrogacy but allows altruistic surrogacy, was enacted on Saturday, 25 December, after receiving the presidential assent.

Speaking on the passage of the bill in the Parliament, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had described the 'long-pending' bill as 'progressive' and said that it aimed at 'curbing the exploitation of women'.

So, why did it take so long for the bill to be tabled? And what are some of the debates still encircling its passage? Here is all you need to know.