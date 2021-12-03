LS Passes ART Bill: Provisions for Donors, Couples, & How It's Against LGBTQIA+

The bill aims to provide for the “safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services." It contains provisions to protect the rights of donors, the couple who are seeking to have a child through ART, and children born out of it. Here's what it entails.

Registration of Clinics/Banks:

First and foremost, it seeks to establish a national registry of clinics and banks that provide such services.

The registration will be granted based on the position of the clinics to provide and maintain certain standards – including manpower, infrastructure, and diagnostic facilities.

The licence will be valid for five years, and would have to be renewed thereafter.

Establishment of Boards:

The bill seeks to establish both national and state boards for regulation of ART services.

These boards will look into the implementation of the law, as well as the functioning of the clinics.

Conditions for Offering ART Services:

The bill seeks to make written consent mandatory for all parties involved in ART services mandatory – including donors and commissioning couple.

The couple must provide insurance coverage for the donor, the bill suggests.

The clinics shall not offer to provide either the couple or a woman seeking a child of pre-determined sex.