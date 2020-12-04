Explained: GHMC Poll Game And How The Hyderabad Mayor Is Elected

As the results of the bitterly contested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections trickle in after a high-decibel campaign, it seems that no party has been able to achieve an absolute majority.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), the BJP and the Congress were in the fray, and none of the parties seem to be heading towards a clear majority. While TRS' seats has reduced significantly, the BJP has made major gains.