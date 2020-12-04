GHMC Election Results: BJP Takes Lead in Early Trends

Counting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections began at 8 am on Friday, 4 December, with the results to be declared later in the day. Early trends suggested that the BJP is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats, as of 10 am.

The election had concluded on 1 December and the BJP, TRS and AIMIM are all looking to win the prestige battle.

The results will reflect if the BJP has succeeded in making a political statement or the TRS and the AIMIM have manages to tackle the push.