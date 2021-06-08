‘Expedite Electoral Proposals’: CEC to Law Min on Pending Reforms

In a letter addressed to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last month, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra urged expeditious action on the electoral reform proposals currently pending with the government. This includes the major proposal seeking an extended two-year jail term for those who have provided incorrect information in their poll affidavit.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Chandra said, “I have written to the law minister to expedite these proposals and hopefully they will be taken up early by the ministry.”