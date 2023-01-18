Exit-Gate: What Do Aircraft Rules Say About Accidentally Opening Emergency Door?

On 17 January, allegations surfaced that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo ATR aircraft on 10 December.

While IndiGo Airlines said that a passenger "accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process," the airline did not name him. Eyewitnesses, however, on condition of anonymity have told numerous news portals that it indeed was Surya.

The Opposition is now circling the central government over why no action has been taken against Surya by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and why was there a delay in reporting the matter.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "When the incident happened Tejasvi Surya himself reported it to the pilot and crew. Full protocol was followed as DGCA has investigated. Only after all checks the aircraft took off," news agency ANI reported.

What do the Aircraft Rules say? Has this happened before? What action was taken against passengers earlier? The Quint answers.