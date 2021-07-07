Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Murdered in Delhi

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife was reported murdered late at night at her Delhi residence on Tuesday, 6 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Kitty Kumaramangalam)
Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife was reported murdered late at night at her Delhi residence on Tuesday, 6 July.
A preliminary investigation has suggested that Kitty Kumaramangalam was asphyxiated with a pillow in her house in Vasant Vihar.
Police has said that a washerman employed by the 67-year-old woman had broken into the house with two other accomplices at around 9 pm, when the mistress of the house and her house help were present at the residence, news agency ANI reported.
The deceased had previously served as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.
The Deputy Commissioner of South-West Delhi told ANI that the laundryman has been arrested.
"We received the call at around 11.00 pm. After which teams were formed. Some briefcases were found open at the scene of the crime. Police have picked up the accused – Raju (24) – from his residence in Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar. He has revealed two other names," the police officer told ANI.
The police is on the lookout for the other two accused, who appear to have absconded.
Phanindranath Rangarajan Kumaramangalam had served as the Member of Parliament from the Salem constituency of Tamil Nadu from 1984-1986, and that of the Tiruchirapalli constituency from 1998-2000.
Initially a member of the Congress party, Kumaramangalam had later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his tenure with the Congress government, the politician had served as the Minister of State for Law, Justice and Company Affairs from 1991-1993, when PV Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister.
The late politician's son, Mohan Kumaramangalam, holds the position of the Working President in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined