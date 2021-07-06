Fear Has Aggravated: Kin of Bhima Koregaon Accused React To Stan Swamy's Death

Stan Swamy passed away on 5 July after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
These are the words of the family members of the persons accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. The relatives who have their loved ones incarcerated as 'terror accused' in the Bhima Koregaon case, are 'deeply pained' and 'shaken to the core' by the death of Father Stan Swamy.
The families of the Bhima Koregaon case accused fear for the lives of their family members and colleagues, who are facing the similar injustices in the same jails, under the same 'unaccountable system'.
"Stand Swamy was murdered by the broken criminal justice system of this country," Dr Jenny Rowena, wife of incarcerated Prof Hany Babu, told The Quint.
Dr Rowena further said that the families continue to fear for the lives and health of those who are still in jail under the 'fabricated charges' in the Bhima Koregaon case.
The family members of those accused in the Bhima Koregaon case issued a collective statement saying that despite his feeble health, Stan Swamy inspired everyone with the strength of his character and 'unshakeable integrity'. They said:
The families highlighted that even when his health kept on deterorating in the prison, Swamy was being deprived of the most basic amenities. Even for getting a sipper to drink water, he had to approach the court. Moreover, the doctors in jail couldn't even diagnose his COVID-19 infection.
The families believe that there was a callous disregard to Swamy's deteriorating health. Even the 'blind, unfeeling and insensitive' Special NIA Court 'mechanically turned down' his plea seeking bail on medical grounds.
The families categorically state in their statement that the 'immense injustice' caused to Father Stan Swamy by the virtue of his continued detention 'can't be forgotten'. They believe that since the investigation against Swamy was already complete, there was no justification for keeping him incarcerated as he posed no flight risk.
While the families remember Swamy's gentleness and humanity, they firmly believe that his arrest and subsequent detention in Taloja Prison in Navi Mumbai was already 'a death sentence' pronounced against him.
