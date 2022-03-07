CBI Arrests Former NSE Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna, who was the first woman to head the National Stock Exchange, has been arrested.
Photo Courtesy: Facebook/KMC GROUP)
Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, 6 March.
"Ramkrishna has been arrested following questioning and will be produced in a competent court on Monday," a CBI official said, as quoted by the Indian Express.
She has been accused of sharing confidential information with a 'Himalayan yogi,' as the CBI questioned her regarding lapses at India's largest stock market.
The arrest comes one day after a Delhi Court rejected her plea for pre-arrest bail.
The court even lambasted the CBI for being"lackadaisical" in the its investigation against her.
The SEBI had also levied penalties on NSE group operating officer Anand Subramanian, and former NSE Managing Director Ravi Narain.
Subramanian was arrested on 25 February, after accused of violations similar to those of Ramkrishna.
Additionally, the Income-Tax Department had raided the premises of Ramkrishna and Subramanian in Mumbai and Chennai.
A fine of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on Ramkrishna, and Rs 2 crore each on the NSE and Narain.
Chief regulatory officer and chief compliance officer V R Narasimhan has also been fined 6 lakhs.
(With inputs from the Indian Express and The Hindu)
