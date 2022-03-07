CBI Arrests Former NSE Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, 6 March.

"Ramkrishna has been arrested following questioning and will be produced in a competent court on Monday," a CBI official said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

She has been accused of sharing confidential information with a 'Himalayan yogi,' as the CBI questioned her regarding lapses at India's largest stock market.

The arrest comes one day after a Delhi Court rejected her plea for pre-arrest bail.

The court even lambasted the CBI for being"lackadaisical" in the its investigation against her.