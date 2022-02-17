Amid Row Over 'Consulting a Yogi,' I-T Raids Premises of Ex-NSE CEO Ramkrishna

The Income Tax department on Thursday, 17 February, raided the residence of former MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai.

The raids come in the backdrop of the recent order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that penalised the NSE and Ramakrishna for sharing confidential information with a 'yogi' and allegedly taking his advice on crucial decisions related to the NSE's functioning.

Ramakrishna was the CEO and MD of NSE from 2013 to 2016.