Ex-GOA CM Luizinho Faleiro Elected as TMC Rajya Sabha Member From West Bengal

Ex-Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in a bypoll from West Bengal on Monday, 22 November.

The by-election to the Rajya Sabha was initiated following the resignation of TMC MP Arpita Ghosh in September this year.

TMC party whip Nirmal Ghosh said that the Assembly secretary announced Faleiro's win through a notification and declared him as elected unopposed, news agency PTI reported.