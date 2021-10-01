‘Prashant Kishor Approached Me’: Former Congress Leader Faleiro, Now in TMC

Former Chief Minister of Goa, Luizinho Faleiro, who quit the Congress party and joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, revealed in an interview on Thursday, 30 September, that it was political strategist Prashant Kishor and his group (Indian Political Action Committee) I-PAC who approached him to join the TMC.

Faleiro was quoted as saying, "He (Kishor) didn't tell me to join the TMC but he did an analysis. People in Goa are angry with BJP. Mining has stopped. The economy is in a meltdown. There are no jobs. Goa is looking for an alternative. Didi is the only force. Despite the pressure, they abused her, used government agencies. The country needs a leader like Didi”, NDTV reported.