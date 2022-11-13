Ex-CJI Lalit Breaks Silence on Urgent Hearing in GN Saibaba's Case

A month after the Supreme Court convened an urgent session to hear the plea against GN Saibaba's acquittal in a Maoist link case, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit spoke to NDTV on Sunday, 13 November and explained how the events of unfolded.

He indicated that he was not aware of Justice DY Chandrachud's aversion to the urgent hearing.

"I was not aware because the registry officials simply came to me and said that there is a bench to be formed," said Justice Lalit, reported NDTV.

In a special Saturday sitting on 15 October, the Supreme Court ordered stay on Professor GN Saibaba’s release from jail in an alleged ‘maoist links’ case, with legal experts calling the move “unprecedented".

The appeal against the acquittal was filed by the State of Maharashtra.