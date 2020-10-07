Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Found Dead at Shimla Residence: Cops

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, 7 October. The late IPS officer was found hanging at his residence, ANI reported, quoting Shimla SP Mohit Chawla. He was 69-years-old.

Kumar was Director of CBI between 2 August 2008 and 30 November 2010.

He had also served as Governor of Nagaland, as well as Manipur for a brief period. (This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)