Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Found Dead at Shimla Residence: Cops

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, 7 October. The late IPS officer was found hanging at his residence, ANI reported, quoting Shimla SP Mohit Chawla. He was 69-years-old.
Kumar was Director of CBI between 2 August 2008 and 30 November 2010.
He had also served as Governor of Nagaland, as well as Manipur for a brief period.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Published: 07 Oct 2020,09:13 PM IST