Sushant's Family Lawyer Calls AIIMS Report 'Faulty', Writes to CBI

Vikas Singh has raised objections to the AIIMS report. Quint Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities Vikas Singh has raised objections to the AIIMS report.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, raising objections to the report submitted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Singh says in the letter that despite attempts to access the report, there has been no communication from the forensics head Dr Sudhir Gupta. A few days back, Gupta had said in an interview that the AIIMS team concluded that Sushant died by suicide.

Calling the report a 'biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence, Singh writes, "AIIMS was not doing a post-mortem report but was only to express its opinion with regard to the post-mortem report done by the Cooper Hospital as AIIMS did not have the privilege of examining the body of Sushant Singh Rajput and forming a firsthand opinion about the cause of death".

Vikas Singh also said that Sudhir Gupta had initially questioned the Cooper Hospital doctors for 'dubious autopsy' and even raised concerns regarding the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police.

However, the latter states that "recently Dr Sudhir Gupta has selectively leaked to a couple of media houses incriminating content of the report submitted to CBI, irresponsibly commenting that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is 'conclusively' a case of suicide and there is no foul play. Clearly the said leak is aimed at creating doubts in the mind of people..." Vikas Singh, in his letter, called the conduct of Sudhir Gupta 'unethical and unprofessional' and requested that the case be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by the CBI.

Putting to rest reports questioning his statement in August, Sudhir Gupta had told India Today, "“Everyone had doubts when the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. We investigated all the doubts and then came to this conclusion. A seven-member team of senior doctors concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide”.