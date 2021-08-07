Haryana CM ML Khattar Announces Rs 6 Cr Cash Reward, Govt Job For Neeraj Chopra

India's Golden Boy: Neeraj Chopra
Photo: IANS
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.
The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.
Congratulating Chopra for his triumph, Khattar said he not only won the medal but also won the heart of the whole country.
"The country was waiting for this moment for a long time, and the whole country is proud of him," he said.
Khattar also spoke to Neeraj's father Satish Chopra on the phone.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.
Congratulating the ace javelin thrower, Rajnath Singh said: "Gold medal in javelin throw event at the Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for creating history."
He further stated that the golden victory of Neeraj Chopra, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, has brought laurels for the Indian Army, adding that he performed like a true soldier at the Olympics.
"It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country, including the Indian armed forces! Many congratulations to him," the Defence Minister stated.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and all ranks of the force also congratulated Chopra for his historic achievement.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated Neeraj for his historic feat in Tokyo.
"Gold! Neeraj Chopra... you have created history and made the whole country proud," the chief minister tweeted. "Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind," he added.
Chopra set a new benchmark in Tokyo, holding off two athletes from the Czech Republic to finish atop the podium. Jakub Vadlejch took silver while former world champion Vitezslav Vesely won the bronze.
In 2018, Chopra became the first athlete from India to win gold in javelin throw both at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined