Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Businessman After Seizing Rifles From His Ranchi Home

The ED had conducted raids at 17 locations, including Prem Prakash's residence in Ranchi, on Wednesday.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 25 August, arrested businessman Prem Prakash, a day after seizing two AK series assault rifles, two magazines, and 60 bullets as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand.
The weapons were reportedly kept in Prakash's almirah at his Ranchi residence. The police interrogated him at a "secret location" on Wednesday and subsequently arrested him.
Two police personnel who had kept their rifles at Prakash's residence, were also suspended for "gross negligence," news agency PTI reported.
The illegal mining case stems from claims that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren allegedly abused his position and granted himself the favour of a mining lease, an issue involving both the conflict of interest and corruption.
In May, the ED had questioned Prakash, but took no subsequent action against him. Moreover, raids were conducted against the Soren family’s alleged Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Jaipuriyar.
The searches were carried out after fresh information allegedly came to light during questioning of Soren's political aide, Pankaj Mishra, and his muscleman Bacchu Yadav.
The two were arrested in July and August respectively.
"In the context of the ongoing ED raids in the state, the name of Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren is being linked with the accused by some media organisations. The Chief Minister's Office registers a strong objection to this," a statement from Soren's office said.
The CM's office also said that the state government had provided all possible cooperation in the investigations carried out by central agencies in the case.
However, it alleged that a section of the media was attempting to "defame" the state government.
(With inputs from PTI.)
