Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Businessman After Seizing Rifles From His Ranchi Home

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 25 August, arrested businessman Prem Prakash, a day after seizing two AK series assault rifles, two magazines, and 60 bullets as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand.

The weapons were reportedly kept in Prakash's almirah at his Ranchi residence. The police interrogated him at a "secret location" on Wednesday and subsequently arrested him.

Two police personnel who had kept their rifles at Prakash's residence, were also suspended for "gross negligence," news agency PTI reported.