Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers Two AK Series Rifles From Ranchi Amid Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Ranchi on Wednesday, 24 August, and recovered 2 AK series assault rifles as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state.

The weapons were kept in an almirah at a home in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the probe agency said.

Reports claimed that the premises were connected to businessman Prem Prakash, who is allegedly close to politicians in the state.