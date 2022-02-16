Elocution Contest on 'Role Model-Godse' Organised in Gujarat, Official Suspended

When information was sought from the Valsad Primary Education Officer, BD Bariaya, he told the department that Gavli had selected these subjects and had written letters to primary schools to inform them about the upcoming elocution competition, the suspension letter stated.

It further added, "On 16 February, newspapers carried reports about the selection of such controversial subject for the competition. It appears that you have not taken due care in selecting subjects despite being a responsible government officer. Thus, in the interest of public and administrative interest, you are put under suspension with immediate effect [sic]."

Condemning the event which supposedly glorified Godse, who was executed in 1949 for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said in a tweet: