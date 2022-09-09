Elgar Parishad: Vernon Gonsalves' Counsel Alleges Medical Negligence by Jail

Activist Vernon Gonsalves, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has been suffering from dengue and was hospitalised in Mumbai on Thursday, 8 September, amid claims of medical negligence by jail authorities.

Gonsalves, 65, was put on oxygen support at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai, and is also suspected to be suffering from pneumonia, the activist's counsel Kritika Agarwal told a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which is hearing his bail application on medical grounds.

She also appealed to the court to allow his wife, Susan Abraham, to meet him at the hospital. Abraham was asked to bring a court order when she went to visit him earlier this week.