ED Registers Money Laundering in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Violence Case

Arguing the case for the ED, special prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves said that the NIA’s investigation was limited to the offence, and that it was the ED’s job to look beyond and track down the money trail. “We are not asking for his custody. We just want to record his statement as we want to unearth the entire proceeds of crime,” Gonsalves said.

Gadling was arrested in 2018 and has been in prison since then. He was first arrested by the Pune police before the case was handed over to the NIA. The agency has arrested 16 activists for allegedly furthering the agenda of the CPI (Maoist) to overthrow the Indian government.