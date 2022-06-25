Eknath Shinde's Faction Names Itself 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb': Rebel MLA Kesarkar

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who is also the Legislative Council deputy chairperson, had addressed the party functionaries on Friday, and said the rebel MLA group will have to merge with a political party to escape disqualification from the Assembly.

"They have no choice but to merge either with the BJP or the Prahar party. Given the technicalities, they will not be able to stake claim to the party name or logo. It's not that easy," she stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted that it is not easy to hijack the Shiv Sena and warned BJP leader and former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to "stay out of it."

"Shiv Sena was been made with our blood and sweat. Many sacrificed themselves for it. Nobody can break it with money," he added.