Eknath Shinde's Faction Names Itself 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb': Rebel MLA Kesarkar

Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
(Photo: Anuwar hazarika/IANS)
As the political impasse in Maharashtra entered its fifth day, the group of rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde decided to call itself 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb,' news agency ANI reported, quoting rebel leader Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday, 25 June.
This development came a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, accusing them of betrayal and challenging them to try and wean away common party workers.
He added, "The BJP wants that Uddhav should be left alone and everybody else should join them. The BJP might be able to break the ones who have been elected, but I challenge you to break their electors."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who is also the Legislative Council deputy chairperson, had addressed the party functionaries on Friday, and said the rebel MLA group will have to merge with a political party to escape disqualification from the Assembly.
"They have no choice but to merge either with the BJP or the Prahar party. Given the technicalities, they will not be able to stake claim to the party name or logo. It's not that easy," she stated.
Earlier on Saturday, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted that it is not easy to hijack the Shiv Sena and warned BJP leader and former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to "stay out of it."
"Shiv Sena was been made with our blood and sweat. Many sacrificed themselves for it. Nobody can break it with money," he added.