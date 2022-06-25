'Leave if You Want, Will Create New Shiv Sena': Uddhav Thackeray

Amid a rebellion within his party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an address delivered late on the night of Friday, 24 June, said that he "will create a new Shiv Sena" if MLAs leave. He also accused the BJP of "trying to finish off" the Sena.

In a virtual address to party corporators, Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena has been "betrayed by its own people," and dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to try and take away the Shiv Sena cadre and those who vote for the party.