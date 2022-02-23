Eight Arrests Made Till Now in Bajrang Dal Member Harsha’s Murder Case

Days after Karnataka’s Shivamogga saw violent protests over the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha, Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra, on Wednesday, 23 February, said that eight people have been arrested in the case so far.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has demanded terror charges for the accused.

Jnanendra added that till Tuesday, 6 accused had been arrested and that on Wednesday, two more arrests were made.

SP Laxmi Prasad had said on Tuesday that six persons – Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, Abdul Afnan – had been arrested and 12 were questioned in connection with the murder.

"Out of the six persons, four were directly involved in the assault, and two were involved in conspiracy and support for the murder," he had stated. Four of those arrested have a criminal record, he had added.