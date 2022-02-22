He Was Called 'Harsha Hindu,' Did Social Work: Sister of Killed Bajrang Dal Man

As the killing of Bajrang Dal member Harsha has heightened tensions in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, the sister of the deceased on Tuesday, 22 February, said that the family seeks justice. She shared that her brother never used his surname, and was known as 'Harsha Hindu.'

"His full name is Harsha Jingade. But he wasn’t the type to use his surname. He was known everywhere as just Harsha… Harsha Hindu. I don’t know what else to say. I don’t have a brother now. I seek justice. I am just going for the funeral now. The netas have promised to deliver justice. We are not ourselves now," Harha's sister Ashwini said on Tuesday.