Education Ministry Issues Draft Guidelines for Schools To Curb Student Suicides

Amid a spike in the number of students who died by suicide this year, the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, 3 October, issued draft guidelines for schools to prevent them.

Details: The draft guidelines are called UMMEED (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, Develop).

The education ministry has asked for the public's feedback on the draft guidelines.

Zoom in: These guidelines which were drafted on the principle that “every child matters,” suggest the following:

Setting up a School Wellness Team in all institutes

Setting up ways to identify students who might be at risk of self-harm or those who might be showing warning signs

Acting as first responders to support students who might need help

Schools should “enhance” sensitivity and understanding towards students

Stigma around suicidal tendencies and behaviour should be reduced

Schools and parents should partner to prevent self-harm in students

Not comparing students or pitting them against each other

Anything else? The ministry has also proposed some smaller and immediate changes such as: