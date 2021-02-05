EdTech Companies Asked to Take Down ‘Misleading Ads’ : Pokhriyal

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 4 February that several EdTech companies that are involved in the process of teaching coding to children have been asked to remove certain advertisements, reported Careers360.
The minister said that few of these advertisements were “impractical and misleading the customers” upon being questioned in the parliament.
“These ads were related to teaching coding to young children with impractical and misleading expectations,” Pokhriyal was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Upon being asked if the education ministry has taken any steps in this regard, Pokhriyal said that steps have been taken to educate people regarding incorrect claims made by certain companies through the inappropriate ads.
The council has also released advertising guidelines for education institutions and courses, he added.
Further to this, the state governments have also been instructed to educate the stakeholders about the practicality and feasibility of such courses.
(With input from Careers360)
Published: undefined