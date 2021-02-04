Gujarat Board Exams Timetable Released, Exams from 10 May

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the dates of board examinations of Classes 10 and 12. As per the official notice, board exams are scheduled to start from 10 May 2021.
According to a report by the Indian Express, exams for Class 10 will start from 10 May and will go on till 20 May. Timings for the same are 10 am to 1.15 pm. Whereas, the exams for Class 12, science stream will take place at 3 pm to 6.30 pm from 10 to 21 May. Exams for general stream students of Class 12 will be conducted in three shifts from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational test from 3 pm to 6 pm. These exams will go on till 25 May 2021.
Schools all over the country ceased physical operations last year in March/April due to coronavirus pandemic. This has caused a delay in board examinations.
Registration for board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 general stream is expected to start soon. Whereas the registration for Class 12 science stream board exam commenced on 21 January and will go on till 20 February.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
