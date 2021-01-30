Watch: Editors Guild Slams FIR Against Journos Over R-Day Violence

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Saturday, 30 January, condemned the FIRs registered against journalists and senior editors for their reports on the unrest during the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and five other journalists including Mrinal Pande, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath were booked for sedition by Noida Police on Thursday. The FIR stated that they shared misinformed news and ‘instigated violence’ on 26 January.