Tharoor, Sardesai, Others Booked for Sedition Over R-Day Violence

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and five other journalists including Mrinal Pande, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath were booked for sedition by Noida Police on Thursday, 28 January. The FIR stated that they shared misinformed news and ‘instigated violence’ on 26 January.

Following a complaint by a resident who alleged that ‘digital broadcast’ and ‘social media posts’ by the accused promoted the violence in Delhi, the FIR was filed by Arpit Mishra at the Sector 20 police station, under section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Besides National Herald’s consulting editor Mrinal Pande, Qaumi Awaz editor Afar Agha and The Caravan’s Paresh Nath, Anant Nath and Vinod Jose, an unidentified person has also been named in the FIR.