EGI Condemns Arrest of Agra-Based Journalist, Calls For Court-Monitored Probe

"The Editors Guild of India is shocked by the manner in which an Agra-based journalist, Gaurav Bansal, was arrested and allegedly tortured for reporting about electoral malpractices in the recent Assembly elections," the statement read.

It also noted allegations by Bansal's lawyer that the journalist was "given third degree torture and humiliated by police officers", and expressed concern that penal laws are being used often to harass and intimidate journalists from freely reporting on sensitive issues.