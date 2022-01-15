Uttarakhand Police's UAPA Case Against Journalist Collapses After 14 Years

Over fourteen years after he was originally arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on accusations of sedition and terrorism, activist and journalist Prashant Rahi was acquitted of all charges by an Uttarakhand trial court.

The Udham Singh Nagar Sessions Court on 7 January held that the prosecution had been unable to prove the guilt of Rahi and his three co-accused, as first reported by Rediff.

They had been charged with IPC offences of sedition and waging war and the state, as well as the UAPA offence of being part of a terrorist gang.