EGI Advises Journalists to Exercise Caution While Reporting on Communal Clashes

The EGI also said that in a desire to be first with the news, and to catch the eye of news consumers, many editors and reporters appeared to be rushing to conclusions, and assigning responsibility to one or the other community without a full appreciation of the facts and the context.

The guild warned that doing so could have "lasting implications".

"As the long arc of communal violence in the country shows, most incidents are rarely what they seem to be on the surface. The patronage of politicians, police, officials and non-state actors is well documented," the guild said, urging editors to bring their experience and perspective to the newsroom in these surcharged times.