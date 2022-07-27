ED Seizes 'Illegally Operated' Vessel Linked to Soren's Aide Pankaj Mishra

"The vessel was being operated at the behest of Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav in collusion with Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting illegally mined stone chips/stone boulders," said ED.

It also filed an FIR on Tuesday, 26 July, against the owner of the vessel.

"It was operated illegally without having any permit from Sukargarh Ghat in Sahebganj (Jharkhand)," the probe agency added.