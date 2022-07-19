ED Arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Aide Pankaj Mishra: Report

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ED Arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Aide Pankaj Mishra: Report

Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren. | (Photo: Facebook/ @HemantSorenJMM)
Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 19 July, arrested Pankaj Mishra, political aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, over money laundering charges in Ranchi, news agency PTI cited officials as saying.

The officials added that Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

(This will be updated with more details.)

