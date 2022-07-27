Kerala: Church of South India Bishop Appears Before ED Amid Corruption Charges

The ED had launched the raids amid allegations that the church-run Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, received a capitation fee for MBBS admission and that the case involved black money.

Several premises, including residences of Bishop Rasalam, college director Bennet Abraham, and church secretary Praveen, were searched in the case, as per The Indian Express.

The CSI church faced charges of keeping capitation fee collected from students in a separate account without maintaining receipts or bills.

The college was at the centre of a controversy in 2018 after 11 students were found to have produced fake community certificates.

In 2021, the Kerala Police initiated an investigation into the charge that the college did not provide admission to students from whom they had collected capitation fees.

Even though the Crime Branch informed the court that no evidence of the alleged crime was found, the court rejected their report in the matter earlier this year.