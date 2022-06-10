ED Issues Fresh Summons to Sonia Gandhi, Asks Her To Appear Before It on 23 June

On Thursday, she asked for three more weeks since she was still COVID positive and in isolation.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was summoned on 2 June as well, but he asked for fresh dates as he was not in the country at the time.

The Wayanad MP is now expected to appear before the ED on Monday, 13 June, accompanied by Congress leaders.

The summons to the Gandhis came after the probe agency recently questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in connection with the case.