Sonia Gandhi Requests for 3 Weeks Extension Due to COVID, ED Agrees: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will issue fresh summons to Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case after she asked for three more weeks since she was still COVID positive and in isolation, as per media reports.

Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June and was expected to turn up for questioning at the agency offices on Wednesday, 8 June.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had been summoned on 2 June, but he asked for fresh dates as he was not in the country at the time.