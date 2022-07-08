ED Imposes Penalties on Amnesty India, Its Former CEO Aakar Patel Under FEMA

Aakar Patel.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 8 July, imposed penalties of Rs 51.72 crore and Rs 10 crore on Amnesty India and its former CEO Aakar Patel, respectively, for contravention of the foreign exchange law.
The agency said that it imposed the penalties after receiving information that Amnesty International had been allegedly remitting a massive amount of foreign contributions through its Indian entities through the route of Foreign Direct Investment to evade the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and expand its activities in the country.
In November last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Amnesty International following a complaint lodged by the Home Ministry for alleged violation of the provision of the FCRA and the Indian Penal Code.
The central agency had also filed a case in 2019 over alleged financial irregularities in 2019 against the NGO.
