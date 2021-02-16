ED Attaches Amnesty Int’l India’s Assets in Money Laundering Case

Amnesty India Halted Operations

Last year, on 28 September, Amnesty International India had said that it stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws. For human rights work in India, it said it operates through a distinct model of raising funds domestically.

It added that it is halting its operations in the country "due to reprisal from the government of India"

Amnesty International India said: “The complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts by the Government of India, which it came to know on 10 September 2020, brings all the work being done by the organisation to a grinding halt. The organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.”

Calling the freezing of their accounts, the “latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organisations by the Government of India,” Amnesty said the charges levelled against it are unfounded and motivated.

“More than four million Indians have supported Amnesty International India’s work in the last eight years and around 100,000 Indians have made financial contributions. These contributions evidently cannot have any relation with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010,” the statement read.

The statement further said that the government portraying this lawful fundraising model as money-laundering is evidence that the “overbroad legal framework is maliciously activated when human rights activists and groups challenge the government’s grave inactions and excesses.”