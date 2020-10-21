Kamal Nath’s ‘Item’ Jibe: EC Issues Notice, Seeks Reply in 48 Hrs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had referred to Kamal Nath’s remark as “unfortunate”. The Quint File image of Congress leader Kamal Nath. | (Photo: The Quint) India Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had referred to Kamal Nath’s remark as “unfortunate”.

The Election Commission (EC), on Wednesday, 21 October, issued a notice to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ remark against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, asking him to clear his stand within 48 hours, reported ANI. The EC notice, according to Times of India’s Bharti Jain, refers to a provision of the model code of conduct that prohibits parties and candidates from making “criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with public activities of the leaders or workers of the parties.” According to Jain, EC further “cited sub para (2) of Para 1 of model code that restrains parties/candidates from indulging in activity that may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different castes and communities.”

BACKGROUND

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 20 October, said that the type of language Nath used in his now-infamous remark about BJP leader Devi was “unfortunate.” “Kamal Nathji is from my party, but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used. I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” reported ANI when asked about Nath’s 'item' remark. Speaking to the media later in the day, Nath refused to apologise for the comment, saying he had already clarified the context.

“Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Earlier, explaining his ‘item’ remark about Devi, Nath had said that it wasn’t meant to insult anyone. “I said something, it wasn't to insult anyone... I just didn't remember the (person's) name... this list says item number 1, item number 2, is this an insult? Shivraj Singh Chouhan is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, he'll only expose you with truth,” said Nath.