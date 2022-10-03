Dussehra Mela 2022: 5 Best Places To Visit in Delhi for Ravan Dahan on Dussehra

Dussehra is an important festival of Hindus and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm every year. A lot of Dussehra Melas (fair) are witnessed in different parts of the country. This year Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Dussehra is a festival to cherish the victory of good over evil. It is the festival that is observed among the 9 days of Navratri. Dussehra marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga Over demon Mahishasur.

Like other cities of the country, Delhi is also known for its grand Dussehra celebrations. In many places of Delhi, Dussehra Melas are held and people enjoy the festival with full excitement and grandeur. Ravan Dahan (a ritual in which an effigy of ten-headed demon Ravan is burnt down to mark the end of evil) is the most exciting part of Dussehra festival. Let us read about some famous places for Ravan Dahan in Delhi.