Dushyant Chautala Requests PM Modi to Resume Talks With Farmers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 17 April and urged him to resume talks with protesting farmers who at Delhi’s borders, and reach an “amicable conclusion”.

Chautala requested PM Modi to constitute a committee of three to four senior cabinet ministers to resume talks with the agitating farmers.

“Our Annadattas are on the roads at the Delhi border, agitating in respect of the newly enacted three farm laws of the central government… It is a matter of concern that such an agitation has been going on for over 100 days,” Chautala wrote in the letter.