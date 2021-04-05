Centre Punishing AAP Govt for Supporting Farmer Protests: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 4 April, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was trying to constrain the functioning of the Delhi government in a bid to punish them for showing solidarity with the farmers' agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Modi administration on 22 March, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor over the elected Arvind Kejriwal government.

The APP national convener addressed the farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jind district, Haryana, and asserted that he will make any sacrifice for the sake of the protesting farmers.

He went on to say that anyone who opposes the farmers' protests is a ‘traitor’ and the Centre has brought a Bill in Parliament to punish Kejriwal. “We bore the brunt. They are punishing us for supporting farmers' agitation,” the convener said, PTI reported.